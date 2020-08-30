Transcript for Portland mayor urges all sides to stop violence

This afternoon my heart is happy. My heart goes out to the family. And the friends but the man who was killed last night on the streets of our city. I mourn with you. I'm going to support the police chief in the district attorney in apprehending. And holding accountable. Those who are responsible for the homicide last night. I stand here with the police chiefs and the district attorney to again denounce the violence. The tragedy of last night cannot be repeated. All of us make must take a stance against violence. In it doesn't matter who you are or what your politics are we have to all stop the violence. For those of you saying on Twitter this morning. It she planned to come to Portland to seek retribution. I'm calling on you to stay away. You've course problem constitutional right to be here. Bad were asking you to stay away and work with us to hope that's. The president of the United States and somebody who's been perpetrating divisive and hateful language for four years for him to now stand here. And say that it's unexpected. And act as though he's shocked is appalling to me. We all saw this coming. And as I sat stood at this podium I don't know how many times. And had sat that we must denounce the violence that we must work together that we must accurately. Address. What's going on around. Systematic. Injustices. In our community here in Portland and hold ourselves accountable for what's happening here in Portland. But the president has a role to play in this is well in acknowledging. In understanding those systematic injustice is nationally. And the tweets that he's been putting out in the last 48 hours attacking democratic mayors attacking those who are trying to. Bring resolution to the violence in their local communities gets an opportunity uplift doesn't bring us together and help us moved. Through this difficult situation. In our nation's history. And instead he chooses to play petty politics in divide us that's my reaction. So I'm gonna do the work that I need to do here in my local community with my local officials to take accountability for what's happening on our streets. In I'd appreciate that either the president's support us restate the hell out of the way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.