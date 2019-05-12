Transcript for Portland mother sues school district after special needs son fall

This is frame that's the first thing on and in the last thing off. Kevin Schroeder is is try collegiate and non verbal he also suffers from cerebral palsy and a seizure disorder. When he came home from school want to Freddie and 2017 his mother says she realized something wasn't right. I got an into the house and then he started just wailing. And so I say hit but he and that touched his cry. And he just careened into the lane. Somebody had broken it. Jurors heard artist says she took her son in for X rays and found a leg fracture then additional X threes found a break in the other lake later in the weekend. The mother reached out to DeVon school for answers. Monday morning. Within ourselves ghosts are me he hurt himself on Friday morning. He fell out of this hair. Has timlin tells us DeVon still suffers from pain and doesn't get outside the house much anymore. Halfway through you have to go home because he's had so much pain then. And you can doesn't tolerate any thing I felt so we're kind of basically. Been homebound. The district released a state Medicaid too saying in part. While the David Douglas school district takes the safety of our students very seriously. And makes our highest priority we are not able to comment on pending or ongoing litigation. Devens mother says she hopes Plosser will. Have an impact non purple children don't have a boy and I don't think Devin was represented well and in this situation and I feel like someone gets it for him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.