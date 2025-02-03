Potential impact of tariffs on US agriculture

Josh Gackle, a soybean farmer, discusses how Trump’s tariffs could impact soybean exports and U.S. agriculture.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live