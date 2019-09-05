Transcript for Poway synagogue shooter faces hate crime charges

We are here today to announce federal civil rights. And hate crime charges. Against John chief Ernest. Of Rancho and mosquitoes. In connection with the April 27. Attack. On worshippers. At the hallway synagogue. In the march 24 arson of the Escondido mosque. First I want to express on behalf of everyone here. Our sincere sympathies to the family of the deceased victim. And to all of those injured. Our actions today. Are inspired by our desire to achieve justice. For all of the victims. And their families. A criminal complaint. File today charges John earnest with 109. Counts. Including 54 counts of obstruction. Of free exercise. Of religious beliefs resulting in death. And bodily injury in involving the attempt to kill. That's one count for every person in the synagogue. On April 27. Including. Twelve children. Each of these counts. Is death penalty eligible. Plus 54 counts of hate crime ax. Again one for each person who was targeted in the synagogues on April 27. And we have also charged. The defendant with one count. Of damage to religious property. In connection with the march 24 arson at the mosque in Escondido. The complaint alleges that Ernest took one life. And injured three other people including a child.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.