Transcript for Powerful winds fan flames in Southern California

A new wild fire raging out of control in Southern California. Erupting this morning near the Reagan presidential library. You could save or appear as well. As it's edging closer and closer. Drivel library. The easy fire as it's being called threatening thousands of homes in Simi Valley street exit facts. People using buckets trying desperately to douse the flames. Scramble to get themselves and they're terrified animals to seek to. This very windy and smoky and but you just do it you know we grabbed the trailers and took off. The flames fanned by what the National Weather Service calls the strongest wind event in more than a decade but who entered jurors. Forward from here like you would not only. Issuing an extreme red flag warning with gusts already nearing eighty miles an hour powerful enough to knock over big rigs on this freeway. Very windy and difficult conditions out here. The dangerous conditions intensifying concerns about other inferred it was burning in the state firefighters still trying to contain the Getty fire in Los Angeles. This video capturing how it started wins Kiri tree branch into power lines and thanking those flames. And in northern California. We Kincaid fire already destroying more than 76000. Acres and 86 homes in wine country. And here in Southern California thousands of people are still under mandatory evacuation orders because of concerns are could be even more flare ups. With these strong winds expected to continue. Until tomorrow evening. RC Gonzales ABC news Brentwood California.

