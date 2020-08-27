Transcript for Powerful winds rip across Louisiana

A good morning guys down. Winds shifted such that we can get herself down nine. The door in the hotel. There's over which we showed you earlier this morning. We just littered with all sorts of a dangerous debris a lot of laughs I'm. Right now lot of women ought to say it is all that debris that was on its ground since the winds have shifted. Come to Sam bode. Often the genocide and parking lot look at these wind river across this vestibule here unbelievable man up above us. Thankfully not directly under us. Some sheep cattle. Obviously we're not videos get out and that but this is an amazing view of just how ferocious these winds are near and on the backside. Of this storm so we've already had TI go through. We had very little in the way of we have any rain but the winds did not come down that we need to get back classic comedy guy. What we are deadly getting the backside which often can be worse than the front of the complete shift in the wind. Visit laws also pushing water up on the on the backs at a hotel where the river is in the ship canal. We are no doubt getting a massive search of water now at the went to switch southerly and southwesterly and that means. That the water will get into the lake and that lake water will get into late. Charles proper the town and I fear for what's happening there are right now guys were you can see just how powerful the backside of the now category three storm. Coming onshore. Which 150 mile now as you imagine what that was like on on the coast unbelievable force of mother nature. And rob you've been out there for hours how has the scene of progress. As you've been there we see the sustained winds and look ahead damage can that due to an area. When you have a hundred plus mile an hour winds for hours. No that's the problem its duration isn't it so. You know you if you get one does like that for. Not couple seconds is not gonna do a lot like you when you get that. Constant win against structure I don't care what it's Bennett it's gonna take its told we see now on this hotel which is. Well built and it's about ten and fifteen years old maybe it's built like a fortress and and parts of the outside of this hotel district sheared off. You can imagine that's what's going on heater. What's happening. And more residential properties that are are older or may not may not be built as well it's it it's just amazing amount of structural damage second avenue with just the wind. And that we have that water damages well what the sports in the water with this wind that will be coming up now that we've had the wind shift in. We're we're at forward I mean we've Burgess halfway through but now it's a whole different side of this storm that we're experiencing in. It's not going to be done for quite some time going to be a long day that's for sure guys. Just incredible ferocious winds that we see there rob. And we know that a lot of people stayed there are sheltered in place and so we are thinking about them as well.

