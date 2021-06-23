Transcript for 2 pre-teen girls found dead in canal, IDs unknown

Dozens of investigators with the assailant Lauderdale police surrounding a body of a young girl pulled from the waters of a canal were just hours earlier. The body of another child similar in age was discovered at our. He'll now. Resident want to Johnson devastated after making the tragic discovery of the first victim in a canal behind her home just after noon Tuesday. Toothpaste that the snow and the way. If true. The victim found behind the town homes near the area of north west 56 avenue and 21 street. As officers arrived and pulled the girl's body from the water they learned she was more than likely between the ages of ten and thirteen years old. As a black female. In probably preteen. Wearing short Jean shorts with a great shirt with lettering pink lettering that says dance. Four hours we watched as investigators gather clues from the child they say it was just fight the hike with short hair that was in twists. She was transferred over to the medical Examiner's office there were waiting on their findings to determine what exactly happened there. While detectives say they don't know how she died they are now searching for people who may have those answers we cross reference a lot of the missing children's reports and so far we haven't come up with anything. Doesn't mean that the child is not missing is just hasn't been reported yet officers can't assist neighborhood speaking with the residents win more than eight hours later. Another grim discovery. Mother plan ahead. Abiding. Friday night know about him and me right now. And as we come back out of those investigators now on the embankment of that canal we have just been told that that young girl's body has been pulled from the water again investigators were gonna find out what led up to their deaths but if you had any information could help but yours to get Broward crime stoppers call that number. 954493. Tips. For now here in Lauderdale where Ramos openness.

