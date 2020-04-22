Transcript for Pregnant on the front lines

Reported extensively on the heroic doctors and nurses on the front lines of the nation's hospitals working around a climbed against the flood of co than nineteen cases in hotspots around the country. But imagine if you were doing all that while more than six months pregnant. That's what's happening with three doctors at one hospital in Prince George's County majority black suburb right outside the nation's capital. That has become the epicenter of the cove in nineteen surge in Maryland. They BC's Rachel Scott has their story. In an emergency room under C. By the rotavirus doctor Elizabeth Claiborne has two things top of mind. The lives she has to save and the life growing inside her. He was being hungry that I have not eaten today she is made the decision to keep doing her job and to do it seven months pregnant. And she's not the only one. At prince George's hospital center in Maryland there is not just one pregnant doctor on the front lines there aren't three. And why are. We why easel where eating alone yeah. It closed four and really want to beat you wouldn't it. Cold nineteen cases have skyrocketed in PG county more cases here than anywhere else in the state. A number of sick covad pass and patients that we're seeing. Is increasing at hospitals in new deed it would patient's critical here units build up. And these three Dr. Murray taking a leave of absence all at this same time could put a strain on their fellow staff members. Doctors Michelle Callahan Elizabeth Claiborne and to Karen UN would choose to stay on the job six is seven months pregnant. With full backing from the hospital to take a leave of absence at any point. Well our sins that were around me. I'm NB Arab area eat eat where. I am. I hear it. Yeah at this have to come with a high level of anxiety right and the further that you get into your pregnancy and we are also seeing the amount of cases spike. Not only guy I liked all right. You know my age girl and Britney and it's really scary. While there is limited data on Kobe nineties effects on pregnancy hospital staff have tried to limit their exposure. There were a couple and responsive and very sick people who had to get into being it right leg pain and and my colleagues stepped up things kind of took care of those. People. But protecting themselves as doctors brings an added layer of difficulty as expecting mothers. When you is. Rental. Or your. Current parent or are. I feel relieved that I am what gets my car and only have. This patient mascot incident in 95 her respirator which makes a really hard to read when you're pregnant. Each day is a balancing act Jeffrey getting more stresses and Tories. The end of my pregnancy and breaks the you know deliver recommend testing positive in what will happen. In napkins and they're ten to. Twelve hour shifts are without those constant trips to the bathroom. And under all that personal protective gear compression stockings to keep the swelling down. You know I'm really tired and thirsty that is time Huff had amassed they pressing on my face all day my. Knows fills congested. And it's becoming more difficult for me to not CD sick patients. Their families proud but basis I worry about the risk that she's taking. I'm scared for my unborn granddaughter even after hours surrounded by death and pain moments of joy about the lives they will soon bring into the world hopefully within a few months while heavily get together leading us now but thirty girl CNN. Yes all three are expecting girls this summer when your daughter one day growth that and learns about this time what do you hope he takes away. There. Are. Aren't. Aren't rain. Nearly we'll. Well here and he go to you are praying. Be cool playing. When. You're really. Always be Arab YYYEBR. Or her. How we aren't aren't you want ordered and while they are seen as. Heroes they plan to tell their daughters they were just doing their jobs. Rachel Scott ABC news Washington. Strong women in DR Haines Rachel's son finance story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.