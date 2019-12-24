Transcript for Pregnant woman attacked in NYC elevator, police say

6:36 new this morning police are searching for the woman in this video accused of attacking and robbing a pregnant woman in the Bronx which happened yesterday afternoon as the forty year old victim was getting onto an elevator inside an apartment building your martian parkway and Paul avenue. Police say the woman got into an argument with the suspect and things turned violent. That's when the suspects stole the woman's purse and took off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.