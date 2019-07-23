Transcript for Pregnant woman shot, killed while holding young child: Police

Late last night Athens Clarke county police received several calls about gun fire on carriage court. Offices found a woman shot she died at the hospital. If female victim is in early twenties and she was also pregnant. An unborn child did not make any. It happened at the Clark gardens apartments investigators that she was holding her two year old son who was not hurt. She had her perch out offer from handed if you shop. We received reports there was a shoot out and the complex industry bullet hit the young mother. Well police are not confirming those reports or giving out any details. While working the case. Trying to get information about what what happened what led up to.

