Be prepared for an emergency evacuation no matter where you live

The Southern California wildfires have brought to the forefront the importance of being ready to evacuate with little warning in an emergency. ABC News' Alex Stone reports.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live