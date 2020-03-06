Now Playing: How 2 nonprofits are reaching out to the homeless in New Jersey

Now Playing: Protesters explain why they march, in their own words

Now Playing: Minneapolis school's food drive brings in 29,000 bags of supplies

Now Playing: Cincinnati dog 'Buddy' carries 'Black Lives Matter' sign at a protest

Now Playing: Flight attendant unknowingly has discussion on race with white airline CEO

Now Playing: Man at center of viral exchange during protest speaks out

Now Playing: Tens of thousands join George Floyd's family in Houston for peaceful protest

Now Playing: Fortune 500 CEO’s emotional letter about diversity and inclusion goes viral

Now Playing: New named tropical storm gaining momentum off the Gulf of Mexico

Now Playing: 3 of America's top police chiefs react to protests

Now Playing: George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter opens up about her dad

Now Playing: New warning from Dr. Fauci about potential effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: On the front lines: Victims injured while protesting

Now Playing: Biden blasts Trump for Bible photo-op as protests continue outside White House

Now Playing: What age should children learn about racism?

Now Playing: Episcopal Bishop: ‘Leaders must call us to our noble selves’

Now Playing: After George Floyd's death, where does America go from here?

Now Playing: Mom conducts college graduation ceremony for son in her backyard