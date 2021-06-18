24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

President Biden calls for super-wealthy to ‘pay their fair share’ of taxes

The president called out the GOP over economic policy proposals and vaccine requirements for businesses.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live