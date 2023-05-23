President Biden, McCarthy optimistic on debt deal

ABC White House correspondent Karen Travers discusses the debt ceiling talks between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and the backup plan if the White House can’t reach a deal.

May 23, 2023

