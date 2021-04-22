Transcript for President Biden pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50%

And at a climate summit with world leaders today president Biden announced a new pledge for the US to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by two point thirty. And to reach zero emissions by 2050. The premise is the move will not only help the environment but also the economy. I see an opportunity to create millions of good paying middle class Eugene jobs. By sea lion burgers playing thousands of miles transmission lines for clean tomorrow resilient grid. I see workers. Kathy hundreds of thousands abandoned oil and gas well the need to be cleaned up and abandoned coal mines and need to be reclaimed. Traded stock Max Payne ladies and protecting the health of our communities that's where we're headed fascination. And that's what we can do if we take action build an economy that's not only more prosperous but hello. Share being cleared for their entire plan. For more honest for join. My name and I are all hard another sunrise through many years let climate action group and a thanks for being here what do you make of these new goals that president Biden is adding that the they did so much for having me it's not a spectator Daley said furious and I would say the president mark that's bad. We applaud. The president I think that this new commitment and so let me just DD United States is finally to the of the world in recognizing that the climate crisis is real and demands urgent action. But we also have a responsibility to tell the truth and the tryst is. That this commitment is not yet ambitious and asked the United States has historically the biggest polluter and as one of the richest nations in the world how as an AM moral obligation. To do more than just the bare minimum when it comes to thank our emissions and the good news is is that we how does that resource as I'm ideas we of the leadership. To cut our emissions I more than 50% high 2030 and do our fair share and transitioning our global economy away from fossil fuels in line with the most updated science all that remains left to do is build the political will and get it done. Well a minute let me follow up on that does so. What is your vision wondered what would they an ambitious as you say an ambitious climate program. Do you how the administration. Need to meet that ambition. Well not envision an ax leave. Dare I mean president Biden expressed very well in the sound by you just created their vision of creating millions and good. Union jobs building a clean energy economy and reinvesting in our country's communities. In terms of the actual number is the most recent science as saying that the United States meaning to our missions. Dying as 100%. By 2030 if we're going to do our fair share. In a meeting at global target at 60% by 2038 as the historically. So much of the responsibility for the climate crisis but at liking like Anheuser McCarthy said this is not necessarily about soccer ice. It's also about opportunity and hope there is sound much good it dignified work. In building's future that we need and that's why sunrise is calling for the creation of a civilian corps. And whole host of other equity and justice initiatives to realize this dream of a sustainable and just future for our generation. None and as senators Shelley Moore of Cabot on the top ranking Republican on the senate environment and public works committee. She just sort of many critics have argued that Biden's climate actions are too aggressive too ambitious. For the economy and she says they could kill thousands of jobs in her state alone by moving too quickly and the idea that. Those jobs will be quickly replaced with renewable energy jobs she says. Is a fantasy world that does not exist so what's your response to that. I would say that scientists. Economists and act to miss a green. Bet the biggest risk Meehan ran right now is not interesting he knocks. We absolutely can't create jobs by combating climate crisis we just Sonja proposal rolled out from senator murky ending congressman Alexandria as hypocrites as. Just this week. Tourists a million an accord that would create one point five million jobs in pioneers and those jobs would be. Read I analyzing and injured reinvesting in communities that have been left in this country sure to lump. My own Stanley has rates in half a lax and instruments and most impoverished and most suspect did. Communities in this country when it comes to you know legacy of the fossil fuel industry so I know that it is important to include workers in this transition and not as absolutely what we have to do and I think there are many ways to do it. And our brawl hard and how the sunrise movement with an ambitious climate change program in the political will that we need to see it done thanks very much. Thank you actually.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.