Transcript for President Biden rolls out plans to even the playing field for people of color

President Biden is now the first sitting president to visit the site of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. Shining a light on one of the darkest days in American history. For much too long. History of what took place here was told is silence. Cloaked in darkness. But just because history is silent. It doesn't mean that it did not take place. And while darkness can hide much. Hitter race is not be bitter race is not. Some injustices are so heinous. So horrific so Greivis. They can't be buried. No matter how hard people true Iraq. And so it is here. Only. Fuller truth. Can't come to believe. In justice and repair only with truth facing. But that isn't. Biden visited the site of the massacre were an estimated 300 black people were killed in an entire neighborhood known for its successful black on businesses. Was destroyed. Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott joins me live now for more on this. Rachel we know that this visit was significant and historic in and of itself but the president also promised to take action. He says to level a playing field for people of color. Yeah he uses as a backdrop to really unfold his racial equity plan and so there are some things that president Biden is going to do using the powers of his presidency he's going to boost. Federal contracts of minority owned businesses by 50%. He's also a roll back some of those discriminatory housing measures that we saw the trump administration. Put in place but a lot of what the president was energy using we're talking about Monday money here ten billion dollars. And federal funding for commuting real re bottom line station we're talking not money HBC used the historically black colleges. That's gonna require the action of congress a lot of that is our debates into his Americans Bailey plan which is going to require congress to act Diane that Biden is also phasing some criticism from black leaders of some of who say that he should be taking action. On student loan debt so what's the argument there and house the White House responding. Yes NAACP not mincing words here is saying to the Biden administration you can not talk about racial equity in this country. Without talking about addressing the student loan debt and when you talk to economists. And they points in between people between thirty to 35 this is. Really what led the biggest thing that is contributing to the racial wealth gap between whites and blacks in this country president Biden as a candidate. Promise to -- implanted tackles you know loans at them. White House has yet produced that so. And at least if you putting some pressure on the Biden administration doubled that and I'll also say at the White House is facing us some some backlash here on not having a plan yet for recreation the president has said that he supports. A study on recreation that's not exactly just backing it. Al right and this is really taking center stage especially beer in Tulsa where the president just laughed at 1030 today in just about an hour from now you're gonna have. The descendants of the Tulsa race massacre the few living survivors and their legal team and one of the biggest things that they're pushing for is recreation Scion and Biden also called for June to B a month of action in congress on what he calls the assault on the right to vote so where does congress stand on voting rights legislation. This is going to be a significant challengers is no way of getting around it the senate rules. A right now means that you need ten Republicans on board to pass voting rights legislation. Chuck Schumer said he's gonna bring it to the floor the majority leader there in the senate but they just do not have the boats and here is even some internal struggle within the Democratic Party right now. On what exactly what measure to support you have senator Joseph Manchin does not back the measure that Schumer is going to be bringing to the floor. And nevertheless you don't have ten Republicans on board with that either. But you have the president yesterday he announced that vice president Colin Harris will now be taking the lead she's going to be in charge of pushing through voting rights legislation in congress I am. Rachel Scott from the White House thanks rate jump.

