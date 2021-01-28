Transcript for President Biden signs health care orders

But we begin with president Biden signing one executive orders today this time focusing on health care. The president bluntly said today's orders are aimed at undoing what he describes as the damage former president trump has done. One order aims to strengthen the affordable care Iraq and Medicaid and opens a special enrollment period during the pandemic another Reese is the so called. Mexico City rule that blocks funding to nonprofits around the world that provide abortion services Biden reversed it. White House correspondent Karen Travers joins me now for more. And cared or so what are these orders tell us tell you about president Biden's priorities how significant on. Getting area he campaigned on a promise to strengthen the Affordable Care Act which of course. With Clinton's ally when he was the vice president and he had some very colorful language back then to describe what a big deal that law was. And then we saw during the drowned administration after Republicans weren't able to repeal and replace obamacare. The president president trump in through executive action and legal action did what he could to try and chip away at the law abiding today Terry with this action is taking first steps toward strengthening the Affordable Care Act and -- tie in with their pandemic response unit today she signed an executive order that will re open enrollment in the Affordable Care Act February 15 to may fifteenth a three month window sort of a special period right now where he if you want to apply for coverage under obamacare you can do that shouldn't going into 22 money there weren't nearly thirty million Americans who are without health insurance and while the experts say it's not quite clear what the numbers were like last year because of Kobe job losses. They expect that could be millions of more people who do not have coverage right now because they lost their jobs that this is one way to help ease that burden for people give him another chance to try and re enroll. That new enrollment period and Karen. President Biden's also try to get this giant Coke would relief package through congress where things stand there. Well the president himself today was asked questions by our colleague Mary Bruce and can he signaled that you know this is their top priority right now no surprise getting that Kobe relief package passed. Then everything will come after that in terms of legislation to bush on Capitol Hill. But there are a lot of calls now in questions about whether or not the White House is going to abandon the idea of that massive ambitious aggressive one point nine trillion dollar package. Sir splitting it up into things that Republicans and Democrats can agree on doing it any piecemeal approach. President Biden told married Bruce that nobody forces him to do anything and Terry earlier this week she's any differently hideous cherry picking and taking one thing you like past that another thing you like in past that he really feels and so the White House officials they have to try and plow forward as far as they tend. To get this big big package passed but here's the reality Terry so many Republicans have said it's dead on arrival it's too expensive it's too wide ranging they are not going to do it. As to the question is at what point today abandon bipartisan efforts in just trying to figure out how to pass this with just Democrats and they couldn't do that but it's gonna take some maneuvering. It's still sound like they're in that mr. that deal making and that's a good thing in these positions staking so. Are part of Biden's plan to fight the pandemic involves getting children back in school so important. Around the Carter what's the reaction. To that plan. There was a lot of questions about the what the plan actually is and yesterday Terry at the White House briefing I asked the Press Secretary Jen Saki whether the administration is gonna put out standards metrics as to what it's safe reopening of schools would look like this something that the drug administration did not deal they really left up to state and local officials and then of course that's sparks debates between teachers unions that teachers parents administrators and state and local politicians. So the big push to say. Tell us what we should be doing don't mandate it but tell us what it should look like we could figure out the targets to head that should be coming sometime soon but Terry at 130 billion dollars that's what the president wants. Congress to improve for the safe schools reopening plan. I asked yesterday what happened that they don't get that money at what he's schools do because he wants to do his in the next 100 days. Press Secretary said that I can entertain hypotheticals but they don't want to look back in May in June and say they didn't do enough to get kids back into the classroom. Karen Travers our White House correspondent multitasking mom watching all this fear carefully for us thanks very much today.

