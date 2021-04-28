Transcript for President Biden’s first address to Congress tonight

President Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of congress tonight. The focus is expected to be on his massive American families plan for infrastructure education and child care. But how we pay for chief White House correspondent is in big gap has more on that hi Cecelia. Hey Diane big night for the president here the White House is calling this a once in A generation investment in America's future and this plan is going to be to focus of the president's speech nice let's just jump right in Iowa histories and we're talking about huge numbers here 200 billion dollars for universal pre K for three and four year olds two years. A free community college 225. Billion for subsidized child care we're talking about for low income working families there. And paid family and medical leave for up to twelve weeks official say. This plan's gonna save the average American family thirteen thousand dollars. But look at this one the price tag of one point eight trillion dollars the White House says they're gonna pay for this by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans were talking about the top 1%. Of earners people who make over a million dollars and there are also that is by closing tax loopholes and stepping up tax enforcement but diet. This is going to be a real uphill battle for this administration Republicans even some Democrats are already balking at the price tag. What is going to happen tonight is gonna not to look like any other joint session we have ever seen the president is gonna make that traditional walk down the aisle. But there are going to be significantly fewer people in that chamber just 200 because of the pandemic compared to the traditional 16100. It's not going to be a first lady's box with special guest that the White House can highlight and most cabinet members. They're going to be watching from home this time around because of the pandemic so there's not going to be a need for a designated survivor and I and listen to this bit of history for the first time. Behind an American president to women. The vice president and speaker Nancy close. All right to Syria thanks for that we will have live coverage of the presidential address to congress and the nation. Tonight at 9 PM eastern 8 central right here on ABC news lives.

