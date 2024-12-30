President Carter’s legacy in Georgia and beyond

Atlanta Journal Constitution reporter Ernie Suggs discusses what Jimmy Carter’s legacy means to the city of Plains, Georgia, and the close personal relationship he shared with the former president.

December 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live