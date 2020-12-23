Now Playing: Biden receives 1st dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Walmart partners with FedEx so customers can return items from home

Now Playing: Winter storm moves across the country

Now Playing: Elderly man wrongly ordered out of his home at gunpoint by police

Now Playing: Biden delivers message: ‘Darkest days’ ahead in pandemic

Now Playing: New dire warnings of COVID-19 surge after Christmas

Now Playing: Vandal smashes window at senator's North Dakota office

Now Playing: Navajo Nation receives COVID-19 vaccines while battling second wave

Now Playing: What you need to know about serious COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Now Playing: Dr. Fauci warns Americans to ‘tone down’ holiday gatherings

Now Playing: Volunteers deliver cheer to students in quarantine

Now Playing: Educator takes 2nd job as a driver to ensure students have Christmas gifts

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Dr. Anthony Fauci receives Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: New concerns over COVID-19 variant detected in the UK

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Over 40 countries ban UK travel due to COVID-19 variant

Now Playing: Mom turns her kid’s food into cartoon characters to get them to eat healthier

Now Playing: Over 70 West Point cadets accused of cheating

Now Playing: Christmas week storm threatens South