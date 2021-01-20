President-elect Joe Biden outlines top priorities for new administration

More
On Day One, Biden hopes to tackle issues like COVID-19, climate change, health care, citizenship for immigrants and gun control.
5:30 | 01/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President-elect Joe Biden outlines top priorities for new administration

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:30","description":"On Day One, Biden hopes to tackle issues like COVID-19, climate change, health care, citizenship for immigrants and gun control. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75360996","title":"President-elect Joe Biden outlines top priorities for new administration","url":"/US/video/president-elect-joe-biden-outlines-top-priorities-administration-75360996"}