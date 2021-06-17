Transcript for Former President Obama talks to Michael Strahan about the power of hope

In the promised land he talk about hope the country built on hope. Pioneers abolitionist. Civil rights workers are you ran on hope. They hope. Over beaten. A powerful message. That changes coming to America. Renowned when he when he won and we have the pandemic the insurrection. Racial reckoning. Lot people collecting. Lost. How how can people get that hope back. You get hold back from for me at least take in the long view and recognizing that. Resilience. Determination. The ability it's deal with setbacks and disappointments ants keep going. The that those are qualities. That. Can carry us forward and and no one has exhibited that more. Historically in this country then. African Americans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.