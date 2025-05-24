President threatens tech companies with tariffs

ABC News' Alex Presha and The Verge senior reporter Victoria Song discuss what it would take for tech companies like Apple and Samsung to move manufacturing to the U.S. to avoid tariffs.

May 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live