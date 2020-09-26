Transcript for President Trump announces Supreme Court nominee

? Good afternoon, we're coming on the air right now because president trump is about to appear in the rose garden. You see him right there with the judge Amy coney Barrett, his choice to replace justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a law professor at notre dame, she does still teach also a mother of seven children. I want to bring in Jon Karl at the white house. The president did not know he was going to have this vacancy, but it appears he's had judge Barrett in sight for this vacancy for a long time. Certainly not a surprise. She's a favorite of conservatives because in part she was a clerk for justice Scalia and she was one of his favorite clerks. He interviewed her and repoedly said at the time he was going to be saving her to fill the Ruth Bader Ginsburg seat. The president being introduced. Coming into the rose garden now. Coming by judge Barrett. You see her family there as well. Married the Jesse Barrett, an attorney in Indiana. Has seven children. Two adopted from Haiti and one special needs child. Melania trump, the first lady, also in the rose garden today. You hear the cheers go up. As Jon suggested, judge Barrett a faith of conservatives. They're already sending out praise for the selection. They're committed to getting this done if they can before the election. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you. I stand before you today to fulfill one of my high interest most important duties under the United States constitution, the nomination of a supreme court justice. This is my third such nomination after justice Gorsuch and justice Kavanaugh, and it is a very proud moment indeed. Over the past week, our nation has mourned the loss of a true American legend, justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a legal giant and a pioneer for women. Her extraordinary life and legacy will inspire Americans for generations to come. Now we gather in the rose garden to continue our never-ending task of ensuring equal justice and preserving the impartial rule of law. Today it is my honor to nominate one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the supreme court. She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the constitution, judge Amy coney Barrett. We're also joined by Amy's husband, Jesse. Thank you, Jesse, very much. And their seven beautiful children. Congratulations to you all. A very special day. With us as well are the first lady. Thank you, first lady. Along with vice president Mike pence and his amazing wife Karen. Thank you very much. Judge Barrett is a graduate of Rhodes college and the university of notre dame law school. At notre dame she earned a full academic scholarship, served as the executive editor of the law review, graduated first in her class, and received the law school's award for the best record of scholarship and achievement. Upon graduation she became a clerk for judge Lawrence Silverman on the U.S. Court of appeals for the district of Columbia. Amy then received one of the highest honors a young lawyer could have, serving as a clerk on the supreme court for justice Antonin Scalia, a highly -- a very highly respected law professor at notre dame wrote to justice Scalia with a one sentence recommendation -- Amy coney is the best student I ever had. That's pretty good. Justice Scalia hired her shortly thereafter and we are honored to have his wonderful wife, Maureen. Where is Maureen? Maureen Scalia th us today. Thank you. And our great secretary of labor, thank you very much. Thank you Mr. Secretary. Very good genes in that family, I will say. Very good genes. Before joining the bench, judge Barrett spent 15 years as the a professor at the university of notre dame law school. She was renowned for her scholarship, celebrated by her colleagues and beloved by her students. Thee time she was elected professor of year. When I nominated her for the 7th circuit in 2017, every law clerk from her time at the supreme court endorsed her and endorsed her nomination, writing quote, we are Democrats, Republicans and independents, yet we write to support the nomination of professor Barrett to be a circuit judge. Professor Barrett is a woman of remarkable intellect and character. She is eminently qualified for the job. I can tell you, I did that too. I looked, I studied. You are eminently qualified. You are going to be great for this job. Really fantastic. The entire notre dame law facility and faculty, everybody -- everybody at that school also -- we got so many letters also wrote, letters of support of Amy's nomination to the seventh circuit. They wrote in effect, despite our differences, we anonymously agree that our constitutional system depends upon an independent judiciary staffed by talented people, devoted to the fair and impartial administration of the rule of law, and we unanimously agree that Amy is such a person. For the last three years, judge Barrett has served with immense distinction on the federal bench. Amy is more than a stellar scholar and judge. He's a profoundly devoted mother. Her family is a core part of who Amy is. She opened her home and her heart and adopted two beautiful children from Haiti. He incredible bond with her youngest child, a son with down syndrome is a true inspiration. If confirmed justice Barrett will make history as the first mother of school-aged children ever to serve on the U.S. Supreme court. That's good. To her children, Emma, Vivian, Tess, John Peter, Liam, Juliette and Benjamin, thank you for sharing your incredible mom with our country. Thank you very much. Amy coney Barrett will decide cases based on the text of the constitution as written. As Amy has said, being a judge takes courage. You are not there to decide cases as you may prefer. You are there to do your duty and follow the law wherever it may take you. That is exactly what judge Barrett will do on the U.S. Supreme court. I want to thank the members of the senate. We have so many of them here today. Thank you very much. I see you in the audience, and you're so proud. But I want to thank you for your commitment to providing a fair and timely hearing. I know it will be that. Judge Barrett was confirmed to the circuit court three years ago by a bipartisan vote. Her qualifications are unsurpassed and her record is beyond reproach. This should be a straightforward and prompt confirmation. Should be very easy. Good luck. It's going to be very quick. I'm sure it will be extremely noncontroversial. We said that the last time, didn't we? Well, thank you all very much, and thank you for being here. It's really great. Thank you. Thank you. I further urge all members of the other side of the aisle to provide judge Barrett with the respectful and dignified hearing she deserves and frankly that our country deserves. I urge lawmakers and members of the media to refrain from personal or partisan attacks. And the stakes for our country are incredibly high. Rulings that the supreme court will issue in the coming years will decide the survival of our second amendment, our religious liberty, our public safety, and so much more. To maintain security, liberty, and prosperity, we must preserve our priceless heritage of a nation of laws, and there is no one better to do that than Amy coney Barrett. Law and order is the foundation of the American system of justice. No matter the issue, no matter the case before her, I am supremely confident that judge Barrett will issue rulings based solely upon a fair reading of she will defend the sacred principle of equal justice for citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed. Congratulations again to judge Barrett. I know that you will make our country very, very proud. Please, Amy, say a few words. Thank you very much. Congratulations. Thank you. Congratulations. Thank you. Thank you very much, Mr. I am deeply honored by the confidence that you have placed in me, and I am so grateful to you and the first lady, to the vice president and the second lady, and to so many others here for your kindness on this rather overwhelming occasion. I fully understand that this is a momentous decision for a president, and if the senate does me the honor of confirming me, I pledge to discharge the responsibility of this job to the very best of my ability. I love the United States, and I love the United States constitution. I am truly -- I am truly humbled by the prospect of serving on the supreme court. Should I be confirmed, I will be mindful of who came before me. The flag of the United States is still flying at half staff in memory of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to mark the end of a great American life. Justice Ginsburg began her career at a time when women were not welcome in the legal profession. But she not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them. For that, she has won the admiration of women across the country and indeed all over the world. Mm-hmm. She was a woman of enormous talent and consequence, and her life of public service serves as an example to us all. Particularly poignant to me was her long and deep friendship with justice Antonin Scalia, my own mentor. Justices Scalia and Ginsburg disagreed fiercely in print without rancor in person. Their ability to maintain a warm and rich friendship despite their differences even inspired a opera. These two great Americans demonstrated that arguments, even about matters of great consequence, need not destroy affection. And both my personal and professional relationships, I strive to meet that standard. I was lucky enough to clerk for justice Scalia, and given his influence on my life I'm moved to have members of the Scalia family here today, including his wife, Maureen. I clerked for justice Scalia more than 20 years ago, but the lessons I learned still resonate. His judicial philosophy is mine, too. A judge must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside my policy views they might hold. The president has asked me to become the ninth justice, and as it happens I'm used to being in a group of nine -- my family. Our family includes me, my husband, Jesse, Emma, Vivian, Tess, John Peter, Liam, Juliette, and Benjamin. Vivian and John Peter, as the president said, were born in hey the I and came to us five years apart when they were very young. The most revealing fact about Benjamin, our youngest is his brothers and sisters unreservededly identify him as their favorite sibling. Our children make our life full. While I'm a judge, I'm better known back home as a car pooler and birthday planner. When schools went remote I tried on another hat. Jesse and I became coprinciples of the Barrett learning academy, and yes, the list of enrolled students was a long one. Our children are my greatest joy even though they deprive me of any reasonable amount of sleep. I couldn't manage this very full unwavering support of my husband, Jesse. At the start of our marriage I imagined we would run the household as partners. As it turns out, Jesse does more than his fair share of work. To my chagrin, at dinner recently I learned my children consider him to be the better cook. For 21 years Jesse asked me every single morning what he can do for me that day and though I almost always say nothing, he still finds ways to take things off my plate. And that's not because he has a lot of free time. He has a busy law practice. It's because he is a superb and generous husband, and I am very fortunate. Jesse and I have a life full of relationships. Not only with our children, but with siblings, friends, and fearless babysitters, one of whom is with us today. I am particularly grateful to my parents, Mike and Linda coney. I spent the bulk of my adulthood as a midwesterner, but I grew up in their New Orleans home. As my brothers and sisters can attest, mom and dad's generosity extends not only to us, but more people than any of us could count. They are an inspiration. It is important at a moment like this to acknowledge family and but this evening I also want to acknowledge you, my fellow Americans. The president has nominated me to serve on the United States supreme court, and that institution belongs to all of us. If confirmed, I would not assume that role for the sake of those in my own circle and certainly not for my own sake. I would assume this role to serve you. I would discharge the judicial oath, which requires me to administer justice without respect to persons, to equal rights to the poor and rich, and faithfully and impartially discharge my duties underneath the United States constitution. I have no illusions that the road ahead of me will be easy for either the short-term or long haul. I never imagined that I would find myself in this position. But now that I am, I assure you that I will meet the challenge with both humility and courage. Members of the United States senate, I look forward to working with you during the confirmation process, and I will do my very best to demonstrate I am worthy of your support. Thank you. Judge Amy coney Barrett there. With a tribute to the justice she'll replace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to the justice she clerked for, Antonin, Scalia, her family and friends and a promise to serve the American I want to acknowledge attorney general bill Barr. Bill, thank you very much for being here. Chief of staff, thank you very much chief. You're doing a great job. And all of the senators, please, we really appreciate it. And I know you're going to have a busy couple of weeks, but I think it's going to be easier than you might think. So thank you very much for being here. Thank you all very much. Thank you. Congratulations, Amy. President trump saying that this confirmation process could be easier than the senators it is already shaping up to be a fierce battle, an unprecedented battle five weeks before election day. No supreme court justice has been confirmed this close to an election in an election year. The Republicans refused to give a -- a chorus of praise already from senate Republicans. Criticism from Democrats, including Joe Biden, who said that judge Barrett could be a threat to the affordable care act, also says it shouldn't be voted on until after the election, and several democratic senators saying this is an illegitimate sham process. It is clear already from the initial statements rolling in why this is going to be such a bitter partisan fight. This is also going to be a fight that is going to move very quickly. We learned confirmation hearings are expected on October 12th. That sets up for a confirmation days before the election. And it is going to be a bitter partisan fight, but there is very lit it will Democrats can do. They are aware of that. And right now it is all but certain the Republicans will have the votes to confirm her. The president has made clear he in my ways is relishing this he does think this will energize his base in the final weeks before the election, and also he has been very blunt in saying part of the reason he wants this done is in case the election is contested and it ends up in the supreme court. Democrats are clear eyed. They know they have little power in that case. What they are going to focus on instead are the issues at stake, like health care. Jon Karl, judge Barrett making clear where she stands right now. She says his judicial philosophy, Scalia, is mine. She would lock in a conservative majority on the supreme court if confirmed. Would this put the senate majority for the Republicans at risk, this battle? The senator majority something already at risk, one reason you see the Republicans pushing so quickly to get a confirmation before the election is this is an election that could end the Republican majority, raising the possibility of a lame-duck confirmation with not just a lame-duck president, but a lame-duck senate. So this will be an immense political battle over the coming weeks. Jon Karl, thanks very much. The battle just beginning. Five weeks before election day. We'll have much more tomorrow on "This week". Have a good afternoon.

