President Trump says he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

More
The White House press secretary makes a statement in response to the death of a Capitol Police officer.
4:55 | 01/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump says he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:55","description":"The White House press secretary makes a statement in response to the death of a Capitol Police officer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75135843","title":"President Trump says he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration","url":"/US/video/president-trump-attend-joe-bidens-inauguration-75135843"}