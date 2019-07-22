Transcript for President Trump denies Iran has captured 17 CIA spies

I think Iran doesn't know where they are I've been watching and reading a lot of reports. And right now they're very mixed up country they don't know. Whether they're coming they're going. They have tremendous problems economically. That country's in turmoil that having demonstrations all over Iran. There inflation rates at 75%. They have a lot of problems so whatever it is it is I'm just had to sit back anyway let's see what happens but I will say I am doing. They are doing very poorly as a country. And we'll see what happens. We did actually. Because they should know and I you know some religious country or religious leaders but. They lie a lot. And we did shoot down unfortunately we have tissue damage drowned. Had a drone came down you know how it was how it came down with the new technology it's actually quite amazing. But today we took down one of their drones instead of saying yeah that happened he'd live basically didn't happen. So well we have there's a lot of proof it's called that take a look at it in the ocean floor. It's good to have been figures who've been here you go down to reveal a what are you would do that and but who took data due out. I think very importantly. I read a report today about CIA that's totally false story that's another lie they put out propaganda they put out lives.

