Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for President Trump says he's determined to keep American economy from collapsing
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"2:36","description":"ABC News’ Terry Moran joins us to discuss whether the president is prioritizing the economy and stock market over scientific and medical concerns.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69761073","title":"President Trump says he's determined to keep American economy from collapsing ","url":"/US/video/president-trump-determined-american-economy-collapsing-69761073"}