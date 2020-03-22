Transcript for President Trump leads coronavirus task force briefing

Before we begin. I want to mention we're working very hard. Long on getting. Young group of people out of Peru would remove some and the risks her. I being removed with the cooperation of the Peruvian government. And we're also. In dealing with Honduras on getting. Some people out that. Caught up and we working in that very well again with the Honduran government's. Work and are working with a so I appreciate that. We have a couple of other locations that will report to you and we were able to get a young woman released. From a certain area who is being. Horribly. Accosted horribly treated. And we spoke to general Millie general Nelly took care of it we went in we got to rout. And will we've. We'll report further on that one but it says that is rough stuff and went thank general familial and thank all of the people that were. We're involved in the people that went in together. I want to thank you very much. As we continue to Marshall every resource at America's disposal in the fight against the Chinese iris. We're profoundly grateful to our nation state and local leaders doctors nurses law enforcement. And first responders who are waging this battle. On the ground. It is absolutely critical that Americans continue to follow the federal government's guidelines so important. About social distancing. Nonessential travel. And hand washing. Defeating this unseen enemy requires the help and compared binge. Of every single American I want to thank you say that. Senator Rand Paul a friend of mine he's been a great fan amenities and always there when we needed him when the country needed. And as you know he just tested as a. Jose. He has alive spoke to me yesterday tested positive. And so people are. They getting quite close to home. And it's a terrible thing that's going on the hidden enemy echo with a hidden enemy. And I I think you'll be fine I hope they going to be fine. That just want to send our regards and I think I can speak on behalf of our country. To those two great friends mind. We're working urgently with congress on legislation to support the millions of workers small businesses and in ditches have been hit hard by. The virus through no fault of their own. Our goal is to get relief. To Americans as quickly as possible so that families can get by and small businesses can keep workers on the payroll. This will help our economy. And you'll see our economy skyrocket. Once this is over I think it's going to skyrocket it said. It's a pent up demand it's a built up demand and I guess you have to say who knows but I think it's going to be tremendous day when we win this war we will win the war. We want to win the war always is with his few. If you look at it just deaths as possible. We want to houses few. Number of deaths as possible. Today I'm announcing action to help. New York California and Washington. Insure that the national good guard can effectively respond to this crisis. The National Guard these are tremendous people there fully on alert we've signed what we had to sign. And it's been activated. We're dealing also with other states states have been hit artists. Actually pretty much by far you can see an artist everybody can see that just look at the numbers. And through FEMA the federal government will be funding 100% of the cost of deploying National Guard units to carry approved missions. To stop the virus well those governors remain in command said the governor's locally are going to be. In command and will be. Following them and we hope they can do the job that I think they well I spoke with. All three of the governors today. And just a little while ago and they're very happy with what we're going to be doing because we'll be announcing some other things for those three states and some. Other states. And where it's. Hit the hardest. This action would give them maximum flexibility to use to guard against the virus without having to worry about costs or liabilities. And freeing up state resources to protect the health and safety of the people in this state. The federal government is deployed hundreds of tons of supplies from our national stockpile to locations with the greatest need. In order to assist in those areas I approve the state of New York's request. For a major disaster declaration something which. Governor Cuomo has been asking for and which I agree and we had it and done and very rapid fashion. We approved this on Friday evening and we are working very very hard to. Get all of these things not only signed up and completed and finished and in wind. To request from the state of Washington for a major disaster declaration was approved. Just a little while ago when through the process and we. We'll do very quickly. The request from the state of California which just received and we will have it approved very quickly we'll be working until that is Gavin Newsom. And do we. Working on getting that done very quickly to be done may be tonight. We've large we have large quantities of medical equipment and supplies. On the way based on all of this to those states including respirators surgical masks and gowns face shields coveralls. And gloves with large quantity is already delivered to Washington and to New York. In addition a large quantities of supplies I've also directed FEMA to supply. The following for a large federal medical stations. With 1000 beds for New York. Eight large federal medical stations with 2000 bid for California. And three large federal medical stations and four small federal medical stations with. 1000 bids for the state of Washington. Governors now. The supplies around to California and New York will be delivered within the next 48 hours in addition the naval hospital ship. The US and as mercy. It's an incredible ship seized two ships are incredible one of the West Coast one of these ghost will be deployed to Los Angeles. To add emergencies. Surge medical capacity and have a tremendous capacity they. Really something. I will say that. If you look at some of the things we've been doing and now those numbers have gone out and just to be a little bit more exacting. We've done a presidential approval for requests for major disaster declaration for the State of New York. Approval of title 32 National Guard activation for the State of New York. We're providing. All of this at no cost of the governor. Spoke with the Governor Cuomo he's working hard working hard together the relationship is really been. Amazing. But are also enables the governor to provide robust National Guard support. To the state. And the 25%. We're going to be waving that 25% cost. Were picking up will be coordinating and they'll be doing something Weaver's. Special people. Mission assignment of the US Army Corps of Engineers. To provide support to build out alternate care sites did doing. Various alternate care sites which have now been designated by New York. Four large federal medical stations of one that residents. Is a very. Complex. Place is actually great equipment. And Greek people. Strategic national stockpile water. And this is as of a number of days ago so far delivered to New York. And this is the nineteenth we had the N 95 respirators 186416. Delivered. We've delivered 444000. O 78 surgical masks many have been delivered since there. Face shields we've delivered 84560. Face shields. Sergio Google sounds surgical gowns 6800944. To New York. Coveralls. 350 cute gloves 24500486. Also. To New York in terms of what's been delivered. And it just since then the numbers are quite large and we have tremendous numbers of companies also making equipment. For the state of Washington. We've delivered 369095. Respirators. 507406. Surgical masks. This is as. About three days ago. Face shield 63788. Ratios. Surgical gowns a 10700850. Gloves 24000376. And we have many many things pending. It's actually not pending its being there being fabricated are being made. And they're moving now for Washington so we have four small federal medical stations 250 bids. And for. Washington state of Washington where three large federal medical station 750 events. And then you have as I said the approval of the title 32 National Guard. State of California again to be very precise we're going to have the approval of the title 32 National Guard activation. We're providing. All of this again like in new York. At no cost to the governor meaning. Governor Newsom and the state of course to the state it enables the government to provide robust National Guard support to the state. So they can have control of of the national a federal government sending these are incredible people that are being sent. We have a large federal medical stations. With over 2000 beds. And that's going to California. And then strategic national stacked pile order we've ordered likewise. Hundreds of thousands of different items. Won't go into the exact numbers but the numbers and there is substantial but we're having. Tremendous additional numbers. And whatever the states can get they should be getting ice it was sort of a back up with the states. And. Some of the states are doing really well and some don't do as well so once it don't do as well need more help. But these are three states it really do need help because they or. They are. Hit very hard. And the outpouring. From the private sector has also been extraordinary am pleased to report that Honeywell great company has just announced. It will immediately expand its personal protective equipment manufacturing operations in Rhode Island. To produce millions of additional N 95 masks it very hard to get. They are actually quite complex for the US government strategic national stockpile they'll be immediately then delivered to governors states. This expansion is already underway and it's going to provide a lot of jobs for. That state probably around 500. The masks will be distributed by the government for the years. The health safety and emergency. And to store response workers primarily for response workers these are very high end. This expansion is in addition to Honeywell's action. To more than double production of its existing personal protective equipment manufacturing plants that make a lot of different things and they're doubling and tripling there production going. Round the clock. And am also announcing the launch of a new public private consortium organized by the White House the Department of Energy. And IBM to unleash the power of American supercomputing resources to fight the Chinese virus. The following. Leaders from private and issues academia. And government will be contributing. And the going to be contributing a lot of different things but. Computer primarily computing resources to help researchers discover. New treatments and vaccines or be working along with. NIH and all of the people that are working on this. But tremendous help from IBM Amazon Google Microsoft. MIT. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute the department of energy's national labor elaborate jurors. The National Science Foundation and NASA they're all contributing to this. After and they are fully in here. This afternoon I also want to update you are the steps were taken to protect. And serve our country's eighteen million veterans is a great people are amazing veterans have shown. There eternal loyalty to our nation and this is a time. Where they are in need and we are going to show our loyalty to them would be very protective of our veterans. Were working on certain. Hospitals where we may be doing some. Work. In Louisiana in particular and some other states veterans hospitals. Going to be very protective of our veterans some of them Mara of that very vulnerable age. And some of them obviously and not feeling well. And some of them are still suffering the wounds of war for many years ago. Yesterday a sign vital legislation to ensure that the GI bill will cover distance learning during this emergency. I also spoke with many of our veterans service organizations or the the S is to describe. Are unprecedented action. In February the Department of Veterans Affairs established in nineteen emergency. Operations centers throughout the country. One of the things that they've been trying to get done for many years you'll know this from. Following me. Over the last number of years but we got it done pretty quickly they've been trying to get it done for many many decades was choice veterans to us. And also veterans accountability. Now if it's if it's crowded within this they can't get to a doctor we have great doctors. In the via have to say that we have fantastic actors that is take them but it's hard to get to him. Because of what was bureaucracy but no longer bureaucracy we've done a lot of things in that case because of accountability when people are doing their jobs or if they're bad or if their sadistic or. If they steal or anything bad happens. Who are now allowed to fire them for. Sign that a year and a half ago for many years you weren't able to do this so the NBA is working and I was just told by. Great. Leader at the VA Robert Robert looking. He said for the first time. We get the highest marks in the history behind highest poll numbers. In the history of the veterans administration. Came out. Week ago. That. It there happy and look one of the reasons that happened highest in history. One of the reasons that happened because of veterans should say they have to wait on line they don't see a private doctor we pay the bill. And and they get better you don't have to wait two weeks in three weeks or two days. That they get better and a lot of times they waited so long that they would. They would have a problem and it would end up being terminal because it couldn't get. Kind of treatment that is in years they deserve so. Highest poll numbers highest approval numbers in the history of the VA. It's just given that information yesterday. We restricted visitors access to 135. Better and community living centers which has nearly. 8000 veterans with chronic medical conditions. So that we limit their exposure. To the virus we wanna totally take care of a veterans. And that's what we're doing the VA is canceled most elective medical and surgical procedures that delaying them kill. After this is gone. After we've won. We began providing life saving care to patients who had symptoms. Across the 171. VA medical centers nationwide that's a big deal. Under my administration the VA has also been a leader in expanding tell helps tell health is becoming a bigger and bigger factor. In in Madison. This month we have taken bold. Action to cut through the red tape and make tell help available for millions more Americans during this crisis they can speak to a doctor. From the safety of their home rather than risk becoming infected or make it a tremendously long trip. When frankly you speak to a great doctor read from your home. It's happening tell health we have very much of the forefront of that two very proud of it. And it also takes a big burden off our system. We continue to accelerate the development of safe and effective vaccines. We're also aggressively investigating a number of anti viral therapies and treatments to determine their potential in reducing the severity and duration of the symptoms. And you know how I feel because. How I feel is org Tuesday to going to be starting it on Tuesday morning. And we're gonna have. Some medications. Delivered. That. Would receive though work. They certainly error effective in other ways and they. They are safe from the stamp board is that the net than that killing people. We're not gonna have that so lot of great things have been happening in that regard. I just want to finish and then let me. Ask a couple of people to say a few words that have been so much in the forefront of of this incredible job that we've all been given. But I wanna say that I know that this is a challenging time for all Americans. Where in during a great national. Trial. And we will prove that we can meet the moment. I want to assure the American people that we're doing everything we can each day to confront and ultimately. Defeat this horrible invisible enemy where war it's a sense we're war. And we're fighting and invisible enemy think of that. For those of you are feeling alone and isolated watch it and that. We year old joined together as one people. Eternally linked by or shared national spirit we love our country. The spirit of courage and love and patriotism no American. Is alone as long as we are united and we are united were very united people are saying things now that. Three weeks ago they didn't talk that way. We're very united. No force's equal to the strength of a unit really unified America united American. And America like we have it right now. For those word and afraid please now is long is. I am your president. You can feel confident that you have a leader who will always fight for you. And I will not stuff. Until we win this will be a great victory this is going to be a victory. And it's going to be a victory that in my opinion will happen much sooner than. Originally expected. It's now attacking. The enemy is attacking 144. Countries at this moment 144 that's unthinkable. It's never been anything like this. And it's a vicious it is vicious. Some people recover well and some people have a hard time we all know that but we will be totally victorious we will. And then get our economy. Up to a level that it was and I in my opinion beyond because that will be a pent up demand there is a pent up demand. And a lot of a lot of great things will happen but I'm very proud of our country I'm very proud I'm very proud to be president. And just something that's. Just your very special people so thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.