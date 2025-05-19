President Trump, Melania Trump team up at 'Take it Down Act' signing ceremony

The "Take it Down Act" -- is a bipartisan bill aimed at cracking down on the nonconsensual sharing of sexually explicit videos and photos, including deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence.

May 19, 2025

