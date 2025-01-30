President Trump reacts to DC plane crash on Truth Social

President Donald Trump released a statement on social media about the jet-helicopter crash over the Potomac River near Washington D.C.

January 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live