President Trump returning from Middle East trip

President Donald Trump announced more than $200 billion in deals between the United States and the United Arab Emirates as he concluded his trip.

May 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live