Beautiful day SA. And I think we have some great things to talk about and I'll start by. Discussing the Federal Reserve as you know. Just happened to minutes ago but to me it makes me very happy. And I want to congratulate the Federal Reserve. For starters they've lowered the Fed rate. From what it was which was 121 point 25. And it's been lowered down to zero to. Zero point 254. Point 25 so it is zero to point 24. That's a big differences of its quite a bit point. And in addition very importantly the Federal Reserve is the is going to be purchasing 500 billion dollars of treasuries. And 200 billion dollars of mortgage backed securities and that number can increase. But they've been stuck with that and it's really good news it's really great for our country. It's something that. We're very happy I have to say this I'm very happy and they did it in one step that in due to enforce steps. Over a long period of time they did and one step and I think that people in the market should be very thrilled and that brings us with the strongest country in the world by far financially and every other way. And that brings us in line with what other countries. They're actually they actually have negative rates but look we get dented. Potentially zero so that's a big step in a very happy they did it. And you'll not hear anything bad about me unless it's about a month or two from now. So I congratulate the Federal Reserve I think it's terrific just came out just as we spoke I was gonna mention Federal Reserve or anything else but this game matters we were walking up. I want to thank the people are Google and Google communications because as you know they substantiated what I said on Friday. He headed Google whose. The great general lynch said called us and he. Apologized I don't know where the press got their fake news but they got it someplace but as you know this from Google that put out a release and you guys can figure it out yourselves and how that get out and I'm sure you'll apologize. But it would be great if we could really. Give the news correctly or resold so wonderful. I just had a phone call with very impressive people of the biggest. In the world in the world of stores and groceries and all and I'll give you the names. Dave Clark whole foods. Mark Clough CEO of Campbell Soup Co. Brian Cornell CEO of target. Randy at Eckert chairman and CEO president of I'd be. Jeff. Hammering CEO of General Mills. Great company. Kevin Couric and president CEO of Cisco. Gregg Joseph and ex CEO of Costco. Todd Jones CEO of Publix Super Markets. Gary king. And Tyson Foods. David. McLennan. Chairman CEO of Cargill. Rodney McMullen CEO and chairman of Kroger big company. Doug. McMillan. CEO of Wal-Mart he's been fantastic Doug was here is you know on Friday. And he watched the market bill of 2000 points. On Friday when up 2000 almost 2000 points. Jarred vest says CEO of Dollar General Corp. Then dead there are sick or on. Presidency of Albertson's. So these are all phenomenal companies is a great companies are long conversation with them and they've. I think it worked. 24 hours round the clock keeping their stores stocked I would like to say that people ocean daughter but we're gonna all be great wouldn't be so good. We'll get it do what's happened with the Fed is phenomenal is what's happening with all of these incredible companies is phenomenal list. But you know device so much take it was just treat people are going in and they're buying more they. I remember. I guess during the conversation Doug of Wal-Mart says that the by more than that by Christmas. Relax. You're doing great. School will pass. The folks that we spoke to. They've done a fantastic job they gonna meet the needs of the public that they're going round the clock of they have to and they are committed to. The communities where they're serving and which they serve so beautifully and to have for a long time and they're buying a lot of additional things to. Sell but again they they actually they asked me to say could you buy a little bit less please I think go to never hear that from a retailer. All of them are working hand in hand with the federal government as well as the state local leaders to ensure food and essentials are constantly available. And they'll do it is no shortage as we have no shortages other than people are buying. Anywhere from three to five times what they would normally buy. It's going to be there for long time. We're doing. Numbers and is a pent up demand that's incredible when this passes. When this goes through you receive numbers I I think I predict. I guess I'm allowed to predict just like Wall Street people are allowed to predict and their. Pretty much of an agreement you're gonna see there's a pent up demand like like a lot of people including me haven't seen before. But this has to get through. They know they getting through the crisis and will require all of America approach and that's. Very important there are committed to remaining open during this crisis totally open they have to stay open those stores have to say up and they supply our country. Our supply chains in America the most powerful in the world and they're all working very hard they're working round the clock. And at the store is a stocking up at a level that's beyond christmastime. And it's it's great it was very reassuring speaking to these people have a totally and hand. There's no need for anybody. In the country to hoard essential food supplies they said to me could you please tell them just going by enjoy it. Have a nice day to relax because this planet but you don't have to you don't have to buy the quantities. Because it's hard to refill this tourism. A basis as rapid as this refilling them. And we are using the full power the federal government to defeat the corona virus and we will do whatever it takes and we're doing I think it's really really well. A lot of good things are gonna happen I want to thank all of the people standing behind me. These are phenomenal people. And we have some of a right over here but the people behind me have been working. Round the clock and they're doing an incredible. We see what's happening we see what's going on in other countries. We're looking. We're learning from watching other countries frankly this it. There's a very contagious. It's a very contagious virus it's credible but it's something that we have tremendous control of I think very important to young people. People of good health. And groups of people just are not strongly affected. Elderly people that are not well. Not well in certain respects our really a very. A dangerous group we have to watch and we have to protect them very much we have to really watch over them and protect them because it they are very vulnerable. And with that of its OK I'm just going to go and make some calls and talking about. Federal Reserve I think it's a tremendous thing that took place just dinars be surprised at a Sunday I don't know that's ever happened on the Sunday before but. I would think there are a lot of people on Wall Street that are very happy. And I can tell you that I'm very happy I didn't expect this and I like being surprised so. Are vice president is doing an incredible job is gonna take over. And I will see you probably tomorrow thank you very much are.

