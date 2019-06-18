Transcript for President Trump's reelection campaign kicks off in Florida

Will the line here in Orlando continues to grow as you can see here behind me as the post's Nikita filed into this holding area you're looking at some of the thousands upon thousands of supporters who. Will flown in from around the country. For an opportunity to hear the president of the United States beat. We are expecting mr. trump to announces. Bid for reelection in 20/20. And all the people here many of them have slept in Orlando on the streets overnight and sold to the first person in line he told us he showed up. Early Monday morning at 2 o'clock I don't personalizing. Rut is tent is disclosed that some food as well. When there are. Thousands of people. In one location like this you can imagine there will be an increased police presence and that's where you're from Orlando police they will have extra patrols around the area as the ten choose the tens of thousands of from supporters or hoping to walk into the Amway Center we were told that Amway. Holds about 20000 people. War then. A 100000. People. We'll have requested tickets on line so. A law that you're looking at right now might be disappointed a little bit on later on this evening but it stands right now things are running smoothly this event begins at 9 o'clock. In Orlando I'm Campbell correct.

