Transcript for Pride flags removed from Pennsylvania lt. governor's office

It's disappointed I mean this is that the first dip Friday it only took. A matter of a few hours for them to come and confiscated. Lieutenant governor John fat Emmons says he's disappointed but not surprised statement police took down his pride flag hanging at the capitol it's just. And unfortunate. The Pennsylvania department of general services tells Pittsburgh's action news for. It took the flags down without incident today due to a provision Republicans passed last year. It bans flags not approved by lawmakers from flying at the State Capitol. The lieutenant governor believes the act was passed in response to his flags. He said nine or ten confiscated so far the founder of transit uniting believes the pride flag should be able to flight the capital. This is disgusting what happened to bigotry. It's not should not happening are here in Pennsylvania where are consuming and more popular are Arab. Just biding their rights in this is just what it looks right. We're talking about. Being being able to be fired or being able to you tonight housing or just fundamentally being treated differently than say you would be treated. Simply based on. You lover value it used to identify and it's an absurd. It's an absurd unacceptable level of prejudice that exists in our common well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.