'Primary suspect' arrested in murders of 4 Muslim men in Albuquerque

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live