Transcript for Professor indicted for taking $200K in grant funds

At a Stony Brook university professor has pleaded not guilty to stealing 200000 dollars in cancer research funds. Joffrey gearing up is accused of submitting fraudulent invoices for research equipment from fake companies that he created. Prosecutors say he used grants from the national institutes of health and Stony Brook university to pay his personal expenses including as mortgage. You're and is free on 250000. Dollars bond he is due back in court next month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.