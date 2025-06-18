Professor on SCOTUS upholding Tennessee ban on some gender-affirming care for minors

Princeton law professor Deborah Pearlstein discusses the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold a Tennessee law banning some gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

June 18, 2025

