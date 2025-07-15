'Many programs are sitting in limbo,' says Maryland after-school program director

Director of Maryland's Out of School Time Network Ellie Mitchell says the cuts in funding to after-school programs may have a “ripple effect across the youth development field.”

July 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live