Transcript for Project Reset gives an alternative to prosecution for minor crimes

It definitely helped me avoid the anxiety of happening to you know attend an actual court date her. A mistake I made instead of appearing before judge Jesse saying completed an arts program after being arrested for shoplifting. Out of the participating. The project reset program. It's a diversion program that offers people like me with smaller offenses I'm an alternative to court. Project reset started off as a small pilot program and 201513. But Wednesday. Urban district attorney's office announced its expansion. And a new partnership with the Brooklyn Museum to provide an arts program for low level misdemeanor offenders. When people complete their obligation. My office declines to prosecute the original arrest. They never have to come to court. And people completely deflected out of the colonel John. Just system. This kind of diversionary program supports meaningful. And proportional. Criminal justice reform and we are incredibly proud. To be part of it. Especially meaningful for Jesse who admit her back choices. And how to make me feel human and and you know a system that often. Coming arises people for only the smallest of things. 200 people have graduated from the program since it started this spring. But the broken DA's office expect a greater demand for project reset went to new crime reform laws go into effect in January. And the newsroom darling my house channel seven Eyewitness News.

