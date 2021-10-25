Prosecution and defense paint 2 distinctly different portraits of Ahmaud Arbery

Prosecutors portrayed Arbery as a family man, an avid runner and a victim, while the defense tried to convince jurors that Arbery was a threatening criminal.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live