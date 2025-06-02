Prosecutor accuses defense of 'humiliating' cross-examination of 'Mia'

Prosecutor Maurene Comey accused defense attorney Brian Steel of yelling at "Mia," using a sarcastic tone and being argumentative.

June 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live