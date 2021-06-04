Prosecutors building case that Derek Chauvin went ‘rogue’: legal analyst

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to ABC News contributor Brian Buckmire about the law enforcement testimony and prosecutors’ case against Chauvin.
2:54 | 04/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prosecutors building case that Derek Chauvin went ‘rogue’: legal analyst

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:54","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to ABC News contributor Brian Buckmire about the law enforcement testimony and prosecutors’ case against Chauvin. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76887709","title":"Prosecutors building case that Derek Chauvin went ‘rogue’: legal analyst","url":"/US/video/prosecutors-building-case-derek-chauvin-rogue-legal-analyst-76887709"}