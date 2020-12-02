Prosecutors step down after DOJ gets involved in Stone sentencing

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas discusses the department’s announcement it is reversing course on its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone after Trump’s tweet Tuesday morning.
02/12/20

Prosecutors step down after DOJ gets involved in Stone sentencing

