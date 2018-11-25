-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 2 injured in Alabama mall shooting
-
Now Playing: 3 shot at Alabama mall
-
Now Playing: Massive explosion levels house in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: 'Dead malls': Inside one man's mission to document the beauty of abandoned America
-
Now Playing: Best deals on Black Friday
-
Now Playing: 2 teen boys arrested for allegedly stealing small plane
-
Now Playing: 'Oh my God!': Employee climbs merchandise table to avoid Black Friday shoppers
-
Now Playing: Harvard student is first DACA recipient to be named a Rhodes Scholar
-
Now Playing: Iowa woman gives birth on the side of the road on Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: How to get the best Black Friday deals
-
Now Playing: Cold weather sweeps into the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Whales, sea lions indulge in feeding frenzy
-
Now Playing: Suspected burglar gets run over by his own car in police chase
-
Now Playing: Video shows gunman shoot two men in front of the Metro bus stop
-
Now Playing: Driver killed by concrete tossed from bridge
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 5 injured in fiery 4-car crash on Brooklyn Bridge
-
Now Playing: Kansas county commissioner resigns over 'master race' comment
-
Now Playing: Chief justice responds to Trump's judiciary criticism
-
Now Playing: 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview