Transcript for Prostesters gather at mall after fatal shooting

A tragedy two times over 21 year old in the end it FitzGerald Bradford was shot and killed by police on Thursday as chaos broke out in an Alabama mall. Police say two people got into a fight at the river she's galleria mall simply Birmingham that fight led to gunfire. Old. Art. But authorities nail say Bradford was not the one who fired the shot that struck an eighteen year old male in a twelve year old girl who was just a bystander investigators now believe at least one gunman is still on the loose. Bradford Stanley now in mourning a fifth generation military man joining because his family says he wanted to help fix what's going on with black men in our country. Out and eat the content. What and I think we don't without him a man at the I'm man is on that. Protesters are now calling for transparency as the investigation moves for work. Air speed healing this week at the truth come old. And truth be today now whoever winds some asking for a boycott of the mall and don't. But that shooting is not the only violence that plagued the biggest shopping day of the year Black Friday shoppers in Syracuse, New York were asked to evacuate a Macy's store when two men got into an argument. That by turning violent one man's downed in the abdomen and that there in the back. End of the mills in Jersey gardens panicked shoppers running for their lives after shots rang out. One man shot in the wrist the suspect in that shooting still unaccounted for Lana Zack ABC news Washington.

