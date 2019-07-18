Transcript for Protest hits gas station after employee's 'Go back to your country' remark

The Fernandez sisters are on vacation from Mexico is in their Naperville cousins the sisters very first visit to the United States has resulted in a protests across the gas station in a video gone viral. The eagle that the country. What it's legal after a bike ride yesterday the antley stopped the Rockies Mobil gas station fifteen year old in Europe and Tron went inside to buy a bag of chips. Indira says the mail clerk looked at her family waiting outside and asked endure if her Mexican cousins or illegal. And I'll let really could he has a Y. I lost an elderly learn. So when I got up at gas station. Violate told my mom another cousin Carolina which runs went inside to confront the clerk I call and I and I asked him on the OC want to stay here and being racist that that's not OK he's that unique to leave that I don't want to leave you think I'm a Mary came. I'll say look I'm American two how is boring here to the confrontation escalated clerk saying they need to go back to their country and making threats about I. High school and god bless you know yeah. The exchange prompted today's protests with strangers coming out in support at the family. I was more to buy it that this employee felt it was okay for him to speak to anyone. In this manner the Clark's comments come on the heels of president front's racist weeks telling freshen old women of color to go back to the countries they came from. Trump supporter Bob Oliver and thought that gas station protest was about that instantly learned what the clerks at the the family. I don't disagree with that now that I know what's going that's put it back. That was my place and that was my employee and he. This respect this and people like that moment now a lame awful lot to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.