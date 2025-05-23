Protesters decry 'crypto corruption' as Trump fetes top investors

Trump hosted the black-tie event in a personal capacity, the White House said.

May 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live