Protesters demand justice for teen killed in dressing room

Valentina Orellana Peralta, a 14-year-old, was shot and killed when LAPD officers opened fire on an assault with a deadly weapon suspect.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live