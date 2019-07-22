Transcript for Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation

Without raising rolling in Puerto Rico and unrelenting protests continue today. What's expected to be the largest protest of their the tape police in Puerto Rico. Hundreds of thousands are protesting against governor Ruth Carter or sales and hey. The governor's attempt to make peace is not enough for many. I think it's important part of British people governor we go to stand up and protest against their option. Last night governor or Cingular acknowledged apologizing is not enough announcing he'll step down as head of the party and won't seek re election. Adding he will finish his term. He's. It. Governor Palin AC. Protesters say the frustration with the government has been building the last straw with a leaked group chat between the governor and his inner circle. Nearly 900 pages laced with sexist and homophobic language they're outraged at times clashing with police. And forcing some members of the governor's inner circle to leave their posts. Including his Press Secretary who resigned after she says she called court dropped in on a per son. Some US officials are now calling on the governor to resign but so far are Seau is refusing to back down. I generally ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.