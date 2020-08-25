Protesters set vehicles ablaze in Wisconsin

Hundreds of people took to the streets for a second night after police shot Jacob Blake on Sunday.
0:46 | 08/25/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Protesters set vehicles ablaze in Wisconsin
Okay. Okay. Hundreds of protesters there are geared attorneys say that. Garcia did this severe rest their lives like probably hundreds and hundreds of people are you going to hit yeah. Sorry. That they were out here in the police starters in the rubber bullets and then you're here dad. And entered in the losing of people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

