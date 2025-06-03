Protests against immigration arrests erupt from coast to coast

There's new pushback against immigration operations in several so-called sanctuary cities. ABC News’ Nicole D’Antonio reports.

June 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live